KR Thiyagarajan Powers Up as ACME Solar's New President - EPC

ACME Solar Holdings declared the appointment of KR Thiyagarajan as President - EPC on Wednesday. Tasked with handling all ongoing renewable energy projects, Thiyagarajan aims to optimize costs and integrate technology to reach 10 GW operational contracted capacity by the year 2030.

With a career spanning over three decades, Thiyagarajan brings unparalleled expertise in areas such as solar photovoltaic systems, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), and Extra High Voltage (EHV) transmission and distribution. His prior experiences include senior roles at Reliance Industries (New Energy), Tata Power Solar, Avaada Power, and Welspun Energy.

Thiyagarajan is credited with leading expansive renewable energy endeavors from inception to completion across India, successfully managing multi-gigawatt portfolios. He holds a bachelor's degree in Electrical & Electronics Engineering and an MBA, enhancing his robust credentials in project management and stakeholder engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)