Tragic Blazes End Young Lives in Rajasthan

Two young sisters, aged 14 and 8, tragically perished in a house fire in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district. The blaze occurred while they were asleep, with their grandparents outside and parents away. Authorities conducted a post-mortem before releasing the bodies to the family.

In a heartbreaking incident, two young sisters were tragically engulfed by flames in a house fire in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, authorities reported on Wednesday.

The devastating fire erupted in the Malarna Dungar area on Tuesday night, while the sisters, Priya, 14, and Pooja, 8, were sleeping. Meanwhile, their grandparents were resting in an outer section of the home when the blaze erupted, source from within the police department confirmed.

At the time of the tragedy, the girls' parents were attending an event in Gangapur. Following the incident, the bodies were released to their grieving family after a post-mortem examination, police detailed.

