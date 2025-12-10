Andhra Pradesh CM Calls for Governance Overhaul, Sets Ambitious Growth Targets
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu advocates for revising business rules for better governance. He emphasizes technology-driven efficient governance and targets significant economic growth. Naidu highlights the state's industrial and irrigation development plans, stressing accountability and public satisfaction in service delivery.
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has underscored the necessity of overhauling government business rules to enhance governance efficiency. Speaking to ministers and department heads, Naidu highlighted the importance of aligning business protocols with public interests.
The Chief Minister stressed the need for technology-driven governance powered by a data lake to assess departmental efficiency. With an emphasis on accountability and transparency, he called for streamlined operations to heighten public satisfaction in service delivery.
Naidu shared ambitious growth targets, aiming for a 17% growth rate while emphasizing industrial development and irrigation projects. He assured that government services would be digitally accessible by January 2026, prioritizing a responsive grievance redressal system to boost people's satisfaction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Technology International Unveils New State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Plant in Gujarat
India's Startup Success: Over 2 Lakh Ventures Drive Economic Growth
RBI Governor Advocates Rate Transmission for Economic Growth
India Strengthens Global Ties in Technology with Intel and Cognizant
US-India Diplomatic Dance: Bridging Trade and Technology Gaps