Andhra Pradesh CM Calls for Governance Overhaul, Sets Ambitious Growth Targets

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has underscored the necessity of overhauling government business rules to enhance governance efficiency. Speaking to ministers and department heads, Naidu highlighted the importance of aligning business protocols with public interests.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for technology-driven governance powered by a data lake to assess departmental efficiency. With an emphasis on accountability and transparency, he called for streamlined operations to heighten public satisfaction in service delivery.

Naidu shared ambitious growth targets, aiming for a 17% growth rate while emphasizing industrial development and irrigation projects. He assured that government services would be digitally accessible by January 2026, prioritizing a responsive grievance redressal system to boost people's satisfaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)