Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh CM Calls for Governance Overhaul, Sets Ambitious Growth Targets

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu advocates for revising business rules for better governance. He emphasizes technology-driven efficient governance and targets significant economic growth. Naidu highlights the state's industrial and irrigation development plans, stressing accountability and public satisfaction in service delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 10-12-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 16:06 IST
Andhra Pradesh CM Calls for Governance Overhaul, Sets Ambitious Growth Targets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has underscored the necessity of overhauling government business rules to enhance governance efficiency. Speaking to ministers and department heads, Naidu highlighted the importance of aligning business protocols with public interests.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for technology-driven governance powered by a data lake to assess departmental efficiency. With an emphasis on accountability and transparency, he called for streamlined operations to heighten public satisfaction in service delivery.

Naidu shared ambitious growth targets, aiming for a 17% growth rate while emphasizing industrial development and irrigation projects. He assured that government services would be digitally accessible by January 2026, prioritizing a responsive grievance redressal system to boost people's satisfaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025