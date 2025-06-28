G7 and U.S. Forge Tax Agreement: A Step Towards Global Stability

The United States and the Group of Seven (G7) nations have come to a consensus on a proposal aimed at exempting American companies from certain components of an existing global tax agreement. This development was announced via a statement released by the G7 on Saturday.

This agreement introduces a 'side-by-side' approach, driven by a decision from the U.S. administration to abandon the Section 899 retaliatory tax proposal originally included in former President Donald Trump's tax and spending bill. The statement from Canada, which currently heads the G7 presidency, detailed this change.

Originally, an executive order in January directed by Trump declared that the 2021 global corporate minimum tax deal was not enforceable in the U.S., effectively withdrawing the country from the international accord. The G7's latest plan supports U.S. minimum tax laws and strives to foster stability within the international tax system.