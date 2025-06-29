Fruit Seller Nabbed with Illegal Firearms in Thane

A fruit seller in Maharashtra's Thane district has been apprehended for possessing illegal firearms, including two country-made pistols, according to a police official.

The arrest followed a tip-off that prompted the anti-extortion cell to raid the suspect's premises in the Bandarpada locality of Kalyan on June 25, Assistant Police Inspector Sunil Tarmale reported.

The police confiscated firearms valued at Rs 1.05 lakh and a live cartridge. The suspect, with prior criminal records, now faces additional charges under the Arms Act as investigations continue into the source of the weapons and potential clients.