Mystery Surrounds Tragic Death of Young Man in Delhi Jungle

A 20-year-old man, Kapil Dahiya alias Kartik, was discovered dead with a partially burnt body in a jungle near the Narela-Bawana flyover in outer-north Delhi on Sunday, according to local authorities.

The discovery was made following a PCR call at 7:30 am, with the man's remains found 10 meters inside the jungle, behind a school and near the flyover. Police noticed the body's burns, indicating an attempt to destroy evidence.

An abandoned motorcycle was also recovered 150 meters from the scene. Officials have registered a murder case, investigating multiple potential motives, including personal enmity. CCTV footage is being reviewed to trace movements of the deceased and any suspects.