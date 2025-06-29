India Gears Up for Digital Census 2026: A New Era of Data Collection

The upcoming Census in India, set to commence on April 1, 2026, will mark the beginning of a new era in data collection as it adopts digital methods. This shift was confirmed by the Registrar General of India, highlighting the transition to technology for conducting the 16th nationwide population count.

The process will begin with the houselisting operations, which form the first phase of the Census. During this stage, detailed information regarding housing conditions, assets, and amenities across households will be meticulously gathered. As logistical preparations progress, coordination with state authorities to appoint supervisors and enumerators remains crucial.

Following the houselisting, the second phase, which includes population enumeration, will start on February 1, 2027. For the first time, citizens can also engage in self-enumeration using mobile apps. The survey will delve into socio-economic factors, asset ownership, and living conditions, providing comprehensive data on the nation's demographic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)