India Prepares for Historic 16th Census with Caste Enumeration in 2027

The Centre has directed states and Union Territories to finalize any changes to administrative unit boundaries by December 31, 2025, ahead of the upcoming Census in 2027. This deadline is crucial as the Census can only commence three months after these boundaries are frozen, ensuring seamless population counting.

Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, emphasized that all enumeration blocks need to remain constant from January 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027. This stability is integral for accurate data collection during both the Houselisting Operation and Population Enumeration phases.

India's 16th Census promises to be transformative, with the inclusion of caste data and extensive use of digital tools like mobile applications for data collection. Approximately 34 lakh enumerators and supervisors will be engaged to ensure comprehensive data coverage across the country.

