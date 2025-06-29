Left Menu

India Prepares for Historic 16th Census with Caste Enumeration in 2027

The Indian Census, slated for 2027, will include caste enumeration and utilize digital technology. States and Union Territories must finalize administrative boundaries by December 31, 2025, to enable smooth operations. The Census will occur in two phases, utilizing over 34 lakh personnel, with stringent measures for data security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 15:31 IST
India Prepares for Historic 16th Census with Caste Enumeration in 2027
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has directed states and Union Territories to finalize any changes to administrative unit boundaries by December 31, 2025, ahead of the upcoming Census in 2027. This deadline is crucial as the Census can only commence three months after these boundaries are frozen, ensuring seamless population counting.

Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, emphasized that all enumeration blocks need to remain constant from January 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027. This stability is integral for accurate data collection during both the Houselisting Operation and Population Enumeration phases.

India's 16th Census promises to be transformative, with the inclusion of caste data and extensive use of digital tools like mobile applications for data collection. Approximately 34 lakh enumerators and supervisors will be engaged to ensure comprehensive data coverage across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025