Hiring demand up 20 pc in June fuelled by growth in Tier II cities: report

Overall hiring for white collar jobs grew by 20 per cent year-on-year in June, mainly driven by opportunities in Tier II markets, a report said on Wednesday.

According to Foundit Insights Tracker, which is based on online job posting activity on Foundit.in platform, India's Tier II cities continued to emerge as key engines driving the nation's employment growth.

With a growth of 26 per cent, Coimbatore saw a rise in opportunities, followed by Nagpur and Nasik with 24 per cent growth each, driven by sectors such as IT, BFSI, Manufacturing, and FMCG, it stated.

''The hiring momentum shift towards Tier II cities, especially in IT and entry-level roles, is notable. Job seekers now have diverse opportunities closer to home, reflecting India's rich and varied talent landscape. ''For employers, these cities offer strategic opportunities for sustained growth, driven by improved infrastructure, targeted investments, and the strategic intent to diversify geographically,'' Foundit Chief Revenue and Growth Officer (CRGO) Pranay Kale said.

This growth, he said, is the strongest seen in recent years, which underlines the rising importance of Tier II cities in India's employment landscape.

The Foundit Insights Tracker (formerly Monster Employment Index) is a report based on a comprehensive monthly analysis of online job posting activity on Foundit.in platform.

Further, the monthly report revealed that while Tier II cities grew 28 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY), major metros like Delhi-NCR (5 per cent), Chennai (18 per cent), and Bengaluru (16 per cent) saw comparatively slower growth.

The IT industry has seen exceptional growth in Tier II cities, jumping 53 per cent YoY, far ahead of the national average of 30 per cent, it said.

While the Logistics and Transportation and Energy sectors with 42 per cent and 38 per cent rise in hiring, respectively, also contributed significantly to robust growth in these markets, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)