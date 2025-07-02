Court Convicts Sabelo Phewa in High-Profile SAPS Murder Case

In a landmark ruling hailed as a major breakthrough in efforts to curb politically motivated killings, the Pietermaritzburg High Court has found Sabelo Phewa guilty of the 2017 murder of Richmond Local Municipality Manager, Sibusiso Sithole, alongside multiple other charges. The verdict was formally delivered this week, bringing a long and painful chapter to a close for the victim's family and the Richmond community.

Sentencing proceedings are scheduled for 31 July 2025 at the Durban High Court, where Phewa will learn his fate after being convicted on a total of five serious charges, including multiple counts of murder and firearms offences.

Background: A Murder That Shook the Municipality

Sibusiso Sithole, the then manager of Richmond Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal, was gunned down in 2017 at the Richmond licensing office. He had been en route to a crucial meeting with the municipal council to present findings related to tender fraud, corruption, and illicit kickbacks—allegations that had roiled the local government. His assassination shocked the nation and spotlighted the deadly nexus between politics and criminality in some South African municipalities.

For over a year, the case remained unsolved, until the SAPS Political Killings Task Team took over the investigation in 2018, leading to a breakthrough. Acting on intelligence and forensic leads, the task team arrested Sabelo Phewa, a known hitman allegedly linked to multiple political and personal vendettas.

Forensics Link Phewa to Multiple Murders

At the time of his arrest, Phewa was found in possession of an illegal firearm, which forensic experts later confirmed had been used in multiple killings, including the murder of Amos Ngcobo, another high-profile case that had previously gone cold. In a dramatic twist, it emerged that Ngcobo’s wife had hired Phewa to carry out the hit. She later turned State witness, contributing key evidence that strengthened the case and ultimately led to her receiving a five-year prison sentence.

SAPS praised the investigative efforts and legal outcomes as a significant win in the battle against contract killings and political assassinations, which have plagued regions like KwaZulu-Natal for years.

“This ruling is not only a victory for justice, but also a step forward in restoring trust in public institutions that have been undermined by violence and corruption,” said SAPS in a statement.

List of Convictions

The Pietermaritzburg High Court found Phewa guilty of the following charges:

Murder of Sibusiso Sithole

Murder of Amos Ngcobo

Attempted murder of police officers who were ambushed during Phewa’s arrest

Possession of an unlicensed firearm

Unlawful possession of ammunition

Phewa showed no visible reaction as the verdict was read out, while family members of the victims wept quietly in the courtroom, expressing relief that justice had finally prevailed after nearly eight years.

A Broader Battle Against Political Violence

This case represents one of the most high-profile convictions tied to political violence in South Africa since the formation of the SAPS Political Killings Task Team, which was established in response to growing national concern over escalating political assassinations—particularly in provinces like KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.

While many cases remain unsolved or under investigation, the conviction of Phewa offers a glimmer of hope that persistent, well-coordinated law enforcement can break the cycle of impunity that has allowed political killings to fester in local governance.

Legal analysts say the sentence on 31 July is expected to be substantial, given the severity and social impact of the crimes. The case has also reignited calls for broader reforms in municipal governance and stronger protections for whistleblowers and public officials investigating corruption.

As the countdown to sentencing begins, the spotlight remains on how South Africa will continue to address the intersection of crime, politics, and accountability in the public sector.