4 govt officials, civilian killed in blast in Pak’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Four government officials, including an assistant commissioner, and a civilian were killed and 10 others injured in a bomb blast in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, police said.

The blast, which occurred near Mela Ground in Khar Tehsil in the Bajaur tribal district bordering Afghanistan, targeted the vehicle of the assistant commissioner of Bajaur district's Nawagai tehsil, Faisal Sultan. The other deceased were identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector Noor Hakeem, Levies Tehsildar Wakil Khan and Constable Rasheed. Security forces swiftly cordoned off the area, while a search operation and investigation into the attack are underway. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur strongly condemned the blast, calling it a "cowardly and tragic attack''.

In his official statement, the chief minister expressed sorrow over the death of the four officials and directed the authorities concerned to submit a detailed report on the incident. He also instructed hospitals in Bajaur to declare an emergency to ensure immediate and adequate medical care for the injured. "Such cowardly acts will not deter the morale of the government or the public. The people, the government, and the state institutions remain fully committed to eradicating terrorism," Gandapur said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister's Adviser on Information, Barrister Saif also condemned the blast, terming it a "highly tragic incident".

''The loss of precious lives, including the assistant commissioner and tehsildar, is deeply saddening,'' he said.

''We will not allow anti-state elements to succeed in their nefarious designs,'' he added.

At least 94 people, including 53 security personnel, were killed in 78 terrorist attacks across Pakistan in June this year, according to a new report released on Tuesday.

The monthly security report released by Islamabad-based think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) said from January to June 2025, there were 502 terrorist incidents across the country, resulting in 737 deaths.

Among the deceased were 284 security forces personnel and 273 civilians.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist incidents, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, following the collapse of the ceasefire agreement between the government and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in November 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)