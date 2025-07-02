US wants Vietnam to pay higher tariff based on foreign content, Bloomberg News reports

Vietnam and the United States are said to be close to a trade framework that will see goods given a scaled range of tariffs depending on the percentage of foreign content, Bloomberg news reported on Wednesday. Exports to the U.S. that contain the highest proportion of foreign components would be charged at the top end of the range, around 20% or above, the report said citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

