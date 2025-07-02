TMC MLA, two councillors named in CBI charge sheets in 2021 BJP leader's murder case

The CBI has filed a supplementary charge sheet against TMC MLA Paresh Paul and councillors Swapan Samaddar and Papiya Ghosh for criminal conspiracy and murder in connection with the killing of BJP leader Avijit Sarkar during post-poll violence in West Bengal in 2021, officials said Wednesday. In its second supplementary charge sheet file before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Sealdah on Monday, the CBI has also named 15 others under Indian Penal Code Sections related to criminal conspiracy (120-B), murder (302) and disappearance of evidence (201) among others in connection with the case.

There was no immediate response from Paul.

Sarkar was killed in Kankurgachi area on May 2, 2021 after the results of the West Bengal assembly elections were announced. The court has taken cognizance of the CBI charge sheets against all the accused clearing decks for starting trial in the matter. The agency had taken over investigation from West Bengal Police re-registering the FIR dated May 2, 2021 at Narkeldanga police station as its own case on the directions of the Calcutta High Court. ''During the course of investigation, the State Police (Homicide Squad, Detective Department, Kolkata) filed a charge sheet on August 06, 2021 against 15 accused persons.

''Subsequently, after taking over the investigation, the CBI filed a supplementary charge sheet on September 30, 2021 before the Ld ACJM, Sealdah, against 20 accused persons, including the 15 previously chargesheeted by the State Police. Further investigation was kept open...,'' CBI's spokesperson said in a statement.

