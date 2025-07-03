Prayer Controversy: Legal Battle Over Disputed Shahi Jama Masjid

A Chandausi court in Sambhal district has scheduled July 21 to hear a plea seeking a ban on namaz at the contentious Shahi Jama Masjid site, allegedly a site of Hindu worship.

The filing, initiated by Simran Gupta, argues that the mosque's disputed status should restrain religious activities by any group until a resolution is reached.

The legal proceedings have reached the Allahabad High Court, witnessing violent clashes in Sambhal last November, resulting in several casualties and numerous arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)