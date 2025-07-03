Prayer Controversy: Legal Battle Over Disputed Shahi Jama Masjid
A legal battle over the disputed Shahi Jama Masjid, claimed to be Harihar Temple, will progress as a Chandausi court set July 21 to hear the plea for banning Islamic prayers. The case has seen violent clashes and various legal proceedings, involving high-profile individuals and significant community tension.
- India
A Chandausi court in Sambhal district has scheduled July 21 to hear a plea seeking a ban on namaz at the contentious Shahi Jama Masjid site, allegedly a site of Hindu worship.
The filing, initiated by Simran Gupta, argues that the mosque's disputed status should restrain religious activities by any group until a resolution is reached.
The legal proceedings have reached the Allahabad High Court, witnessing violent clashes in Sambhal last November, resulting in several casualties and numerous arrests.
