Public Banks' Legal Battle Intensifies Over Anil Ambani's 'Fraud' Accounts Stay

In a significant legal showdown, three public sector banks have escalated their efforts to overturn a court stay on proceedings against industrialist Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications. The dispute centers around the classification of their bank accounts as fraudulent.

On Monday, Indian Overseas Bank, IDBI Bank, and Bank of Baroda filed an appeal challenging a single bench's December 2025 order that temporarily favored Ambani. The banks argue that the forensic audit, which led to the fraud classification, was legally sound and supported by substantial evidence of fund siphoning and misutilization.

The division bench will further deliberate on this contentious issue on January 14, as the banks continue to contest the interim relief granted to Ambani, citing serious procedural oversights in the original order. The court's forthcoming decision could have far-reaching ramifications for both Ambani and the banking sector.