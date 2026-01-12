Telangana Launches Legal Battle Over Polavaram Water Dispute

The Telangana government announced intentions on Monday to file a civil suit at the Supreme Court, opposing Andhra Pradesh's diversion of floodwaters through the Polavaram-Nallamala Sagar link project.

This decision comes after the Chief Justice of India-led Supreme Court bench recommended pursuing this issue via a civil suit for a detailed resolution of the inter-state water dispute involving the Godavari River.

The Polavaram-Nallamala Sagar link project aims to harness surplus water from the Godavari River, which otherwise would flow into the Bay of Bengal, as previously stated by Andhra Pradesh Minister N Ramanaidu.

Telangana's action is a strategic effort to secure its share of water resources amidst potential equitable allocation violations by the project.

"We are not backing down. We are advancing with full force," declared Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy outside the Supreme Court, highlighting the suit's scope for broader arguments.

Following hearings today and last Monday, the Supreme Court advocated for filing a civil suit to examine complex evidence and multi-state implications.

Senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Telangana, informed the Supreme Court of the state's compliance with this advice, transitioning from the writ to civil suit filing before the judicial panel.

(With inputs from agencies.)