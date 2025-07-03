Left Menu

Gender Reassignment Sparks Legal Battle in Madhya Pradesh

A 25-year-old from Madhya Pradesh accused her lover of rape and abuse after he refused to marry her post-gender reassignment surgery. They met a decade ago and shared a long-term relationship. After the surgery, he allegedly avoided her, leading her to file a Zero FIR.

Gender Reassignment Sparks Legal Battle in Madhya Pradesh
A 25-year-old individual from Madhya Pradesh has brought serious allegations against her former lover, accusing him of rape and physical abuse after he refused to marry her post-gender reassignment surgery. Police officials revealed that the two, who have known each other for a decade, were previously in a same-sex relationship.

The complainant, residing in Obedullaganj, Raisen district, claims the accused pressured her into undergoing gender-affirming surgery. Following the procedure, however, he allegedly declined marriage. Bhopal police processed a Zero FIR, passing the case to Narmadapuram authorities as the accused resides there. A Zero FIR allows recording of cases across jurisdictions.

Brijendra Merskole, Gandhinagar police station in-charge, noted that charges have been filed related to rape and abuse. The complainant also reported that the accused engaged in occult activities before exploiting her. After the surgery confirmed her gender change via medical examination, the accused avoided her, prompting police intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

