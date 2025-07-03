Kashmir Launches Grievance Cell for Terrorism Victims

Kashmir has taken a significant step to support terrorism-affected families by establishing a zonal-level grievance cell at the Police Control Room. This initiative aims to provide structured institutional support and offers a dedicated channel for victims to share their grievances, which will be relayed to relevant departments for quick resolution.

Operating from Monday to Saturday between 10 am and 6 pm, the grievance cell ensures that families affected by acts of terrorism have a formal avenue for complaint registration and redressal. A similar cell has been set up by the district police in Srinagar to address these concerns within its jurisdiction.

These developments come shortly after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced that special cells would be created at the Jammu and Kashmir secretariat to assist terror victims' families and ensure culprits are brought to justice. This initiative reflects Kashmir's commitment to supporting victims and addressing long-standing grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)