U.N. Expert Calls for Global Action Against Israel

In a direct appeal to the international community, U.N. Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese has called for swift action against Israel in response to its actions in Gaza. Speaking at the U.N. Human Rights Council, Albanese depicted the situation as 'apocalyptic,' accusing Israel of conducting a 'genocidal campaign.'

Albanese's comments, which garnered applause, came as part of a report naming over 60 companies allegedly aiding Israeli military actions. She urged global governments to impose a full arms embargo and cease trade agreements with Israel, advocating for legal action against those complicit in breaching international law.

Israel staunchly denies allegations of genocide, citing self-defense rights post the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack. The nation has adopted a policy of disengagement with the council, accusing it of antisemitic bias, and dismissed Albanese's report as legally unfounded and defamatory.

