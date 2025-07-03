Left Menu

High-Ranking Russian Officer Killed in Ukrainian Strike

Major General Mikhail Gudkov, a senior figure in the Russian Navy, was killed in the Kursk region during a Ukrainian strike. Gudkov, who was leading a brigade against Ukraine, is one of the most senior Russian officers killed since the onset of Russia's war with Ukraine in 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 15:16 IST
Major General Mikhail Gudkov, deputy head of the Russian Navy and a leading military figure, was killed in the Kursk region of Russia during a Ukrainian attack. The incident was confirmed by Oleg Kozhemyako, governor of a far eastern Russian region, on Thursday.

Unofficial military Telegram channels from both Russia and Ukraine initially reported that Gudkov had died alongside 10 other servicemen in an attack on a command post near Korenevo, which is situated near the Ukraine border. Gudkov's death marks a significant loss for Russia, as he is among the highest-ranking military officers to fall to Ukrainian forces since the conflict's escalation in 2022.

Governor Kozhemyako shared his encounters with Gudkov over the years, commending the general's commitment to his duties. Gudkov, recently appointed as deputy commander-in-chief of the Navy by President Vladimir Putin, had a history of personal involvement in military actions. While he was decorated for his bravery, Kyiv had accused him of war crimes. Official statements from Russia's Defense Ministry and Ukraine have not been released as of now.

(With inputs from agencies.)

