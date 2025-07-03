Transgender Rights in the Crosshairs: Supreme Court's Culture War Decisions

The U.S. Supreme Court has issued rulings that highlight its role in America's ongoing culture wars, particularly concerning transgender rights. Within its latest term, the conservative 6-3 majority ruled against transgender plaintiffs in three notable cases, each decision contributing to the broader agenda of restricting LGBTQ rights in the U.S.

These rulings included upholding Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming medical treatments for transgender minors, allowing President Trump's military ban on transgender service members to proceed, and siding with parents in Maryland who opposed LGBT-themed storybooks in public schools. Liberal justices dissented in all three cases, underscoring deep ideological divisions.

Experts argue that these decisions reflect the court's conservative shift, signaling a judicial stance that favors legislative judgments over transgender rights. As LGBTQ activists face social and political challenges, the Supreme Court's direction raises pressing questions about the future trajectory of rights and liberties related to sex, gender, and sexuality.

(With inputs from agencies.)