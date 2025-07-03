Left Menu

Tragic Crime in Akola: Stepfather Accused of Child's Murder

A nine-year-old boy was strangled by his stepfather, Akash Kanherkar, and his body was found in Akola, Maharashtra. The police acted on a missing person's report filed by the boy's mother. Kanherkar later confessed, and the body was discovered in a forest after an extensive search effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Akola | Updated: 03-07-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 15:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A distressing incident unfolded in Akola, Maharashtra, where a young boy fell victim to a heinous crime allegedly committed by his stepfather. Akash Kanherkar is accused of strangulating nine-year-old Darshan Palaskar and disposing of the body in a gunny bag.

The police launched an investigation following a missing person's report filed by Darshan's mother on Wednesday. Surveillance footage showed Darshan with his stepfather, leading the police to apprehend Kanherkar, who confessed to the crime during interrogation.

A rigorous search operation involving 60 police personnel and seven officers led to the grim discovery of Darshan's body in a forested area near Chichona village. The remains were subsequently sent for an autopsy, while the investigation into the motive continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

