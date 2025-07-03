Hong Kong Debates Same-Sex Registration Amid Tensions
Hong Kong's legislative council is discussing a proposal for local registration of same-sex couples who registered overseas, facing strong opposition from pro-Beijing legislators. Despite a court ruling pushing for a legal framework, many argue for retaining traditional family values. Activists push for acknowledgment of LGBTQ rights.
On Thursday, Hong Kong's legislative council began deliberations on a government proposal to recognize same-sex marriages registered overseas, despite vocal opposition from pro-Beijing lawmakers. The proposal follows a landmark court ruling that stopped short of legalizing same-sex marriage but urged a framework for recognition.
Pro-Beijing legislators argue that the registration system undermines traditional Chinese family values, urging the government to delay legal changes and seek public consultation. Holden Chow from the DAB expressed concerns over encouraging overseas same-sex marriages through local recognition.
Critics of the proposal, including activist Jimmy Sham, argue it imposes barriers for same-sex couples who lack resources to marry abroad. Nevertheless, the secretary for constitutional affairs emphasized that the court and government do not intend to redefine marriage's foundational nature, pointing to global online registration options.
