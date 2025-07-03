Hong Kong Debates Same-Sex Registration Amid Tensions

On Thursday, Hong Kong's legislative council began deliberations on a government proposal to recognize same-sex marriages registered overseas, despite vocal opposition from pro-Beijing lawmakers. The proposal follows a landmark court ruling that stopped short of legalizing same-sex marriage but urged a framework for recognition.

Pro-Beijing legislators argue that the registration system undermines traditional Chinese family values, urging the government to delay legal changes and seek public consultation. Holden Chow from the DAB expressed concerns over encouraging overseas same-sex marriages through local recognition.

Critics of the proposal, including activist Jimmy Sham, argue it imposes barriers for same-sex couples who lack resources to marry abroad. Nevertheless, the secretary for constitutional affairs emphasized that the court and government do not intend to redefine marriage's foundational nature, pointing to global online registration options.

