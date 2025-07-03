Left Menu

Lucknow Money Laundering Verdict: Penalties and Confiscations

A special PMLA court in Lucknow convicted three individuals for money laundering linked to a bank loan fraud of over Rs 3 crore. Assets worth Rs 16 lakh were ordered for confiscation. The convictions come after an extensive ED investigation following a 2006 CBI FIR against the late Amarnath Sahu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 16:38 IST
Lucknow Money Laundering Verdict: Penalties and Confiscations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A special court in Lucknow has delivered its verdict in a money laundering case, convicting three individuals linked to a bank loan fraud exceeding Rs 3 crore. The court, presided over by Judge Rahul Prakash, ordered the confiscation of assets valued at Rs 16 lakh, attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) during their probe.

This conviction follows a detailed investigation by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), originating from a 2006 CBI FIR against Amarnath Sahu and others. Sahu, a former bank manager, was implicated for disbursing loans based on fabricated documents, resulting in significant financial losses.

While the court sentenced Saurabh Sahu, Ashwani Kumar, and Mamta Sinha to three years' imprisonment each, proceedings against Amarnath Sahu were abated due to his death. Additionally, Mamta Sinha's properties worth over Rs 16 lakh were confiscated as part of the court's orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025