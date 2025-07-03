Left Menu

Fallen Commanders: Ukraine Targets Russian Military Leaders

The Russian Defence Ministry has confirmed the death of several senior military commanders in Ukraine's ongoing conflict, with Major General Mikhail Gudkov among the latest casualties. Since the war's escalation, at least 10 top Russian military figures have been killed in operations or assassinations attributed to Ukrainian forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:37 IST
Fallen Commanders: Ukraine Targets Russian Military Leaders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the death of Major General Mikhail Gudkov, deputy head of the Russian Navy, in a Ukrainian attack on Russia's Kursk region. Gudkov's demise adds to the growing list of senior Russian military leaders killed since the conflict with Ukraine began.

Among the fallen are commanders such as Andrei Sukhovetsky, Vladimir Frolov, and Kanamat Botashev, each playing significant roles in various high-stakes operations before their deaths. These targeted attacks demonstrate Ukraine's strategy in weakening Russian military command through precision strikes.

Major losses also include the likes of Lieutenant General Oleg Tsokov and Major General Pavel Klimenko, highlighting the sustained Ukrainian efforts to disrupt Russian military operations. Ukrainian officials have not explicitly acknowledged specific operations but have praised intelligence services for successful eliminations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025