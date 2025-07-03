The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the death of Major General Mikhail Gudkov, deputy head of the Russian Navy, in a Ukrainian attack on Russia's Kursk region. Gudkov's demise adds to the growing list of senior Russian military leaders killed since the conflict with Ukraine began.

Among the fallen are commanders such as Andrei Sukhovetsky, Vladimir Frolov, and Kanamat Botashev, each playing significant roles in various high-stakes operations before their deaths. These targeted attacks demonstrate Ukraine's strategy in weakening Russian military command through precision strikes.

Major losses also include the likes of Lieutenant General Oleg Tsokov and Major General Pavel Klimenko, highlighting the sustained Ukrainian efforts to disrupt Russian military operations. Ukrainian officials have not explicitly acknowledged specific operations but have praised intelligence services for successful eliminations.

