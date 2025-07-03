France Demands Release of Citizens Held in Iran

France called for the urgent release of two citizens detained in Iran for more than three years, describing the case against them as baseless. The French Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of resolving their situation swiftly.

The French government accused Tehran of subjecting Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris to harsh conditions in Tehran's Evin prison. Iran has charged them with spying for Israel, though no confirmation has come from Iranian state media, according to Agence France Presse.

France has increased diplomatic pressure on Iran, addressing issues such as Iran's nuclear strategy and military ties with Russia, alongside the detention of European citizens. Tehran denies allegations of using detainees as political leverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)