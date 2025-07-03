Left Menu

France Demands Release of Citizens Held in Iran

France has demanded the immediate release of Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, detained in Iran for over three years. The French government describes their detention as arbitrary, with accusations of espionage considered unfounded. This case has intensified France's diplomatic tensions with Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:48 IST
France Demands Release of Citizens Held in Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

France called for the urgent release of two citizens detained in Iran for more than three years, describing the case against them as baseless. The French Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of resolving their situation swiftly.

The French government accused Tehran of subjecting Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris to harsh conditions in Tehran's Evin prison. Iran has charged them with spying for Israel, though no confirmation has come from Iranian state media, according to Agence France Presse.

France has increased diplomatic pressure on Iran, addressing issues such as Iran's nuclear strategy and military ties with Russia, alongside the detention of European citizens. Tehran denies allegations of using detainees as political leverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025