Tragic Honeymoon: A Web of Betrayal and Murder
After Raja Raghuvanshi's tragic murder in Meghalaya, his brother claims that Sonam, Raja's wife, married her aide Raj Kushwaha while in hiding. Sonam and Kushwaha have been arrested. The family feels betrayed, especially by Sonam's brother, Govind, who initially sought forgiveness but now supports Sonam.
- Country:
- India
The family of Raja Raghuvanshi is reeling from shock after his mysterious death during his honeymoon in Meghalaya. His brother, Vipin, alleges that Raja's wife, Sonam, may have wed her aide, Raj Kushwaha, after the crime.
Raja vanished on May 23, and his body was discovered on June 2 in a gorge near a waterfall in Sohra, also called Cherrapunji. Sonam and her alleged accomplice, Raj Kushwaha, are now in custody.
Vipin criticized Sonam's brother, Govind, for initially apologizing but later showing support for Sonam. The family feels repeatedly deceived as eight people, including Sonam and Kushwaha, face charges for Raja's murder.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Honeymoon Tragedy: Love Triangle Turns Deadly in Meghalaya
Silent Witness: Betrayal and Murder in Alwar
Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Meghalaya court extends police custody of Sonam, Raj by 2 days; 3 hitmen remanded to 14-day judicial custody.
Honeymoon Tragedy Leads to Shocking Revelations in Meghalaya
Blaze and Betrayal: The Justice Yashwant Varma Controversy