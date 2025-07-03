Left Menu

Tragic Honeymoon: A Web of Betrayal and Murder

After Raja Raghuvanshi's tragic murder in Meghalaya, his brother claims that Sonam, Raja's wife, married her aide Raj Kushwaha while in hiding. Sonam and Kushwaha have been arrested. The family feels betrayed, especially by Sonam's brother, Govind, who initially sought forgiveness but now supports Sonam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 03-07-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 18:02 IST
Tragic Honeymoon: A Web of Betrayal and Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The family of Raja Raghuvanshi is reeling from shock after his mysterious death during his honeymoon in Meghalaya. His brother, Vipin, alleges that Raja's wife, Sonam, may have wed her aide, Raj Kushwaha, after the crime.

Raja vanished on May 23, and his body was discovered on June 2 in a gorge near a waterfall in Sohra, also called Cherrapunji. Sonam and her alleged accomplice, Raj Kushwaha, are now in custody.

Vipin criticized Sonam's brother, Govind, for initially apologizing but later showing support for Sonam. The family feels repeatedly deceived as eight people, including Sonam and Kushwaha, face charges for Raja's murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025