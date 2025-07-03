Tragic Honeymoon: A Web of Betrayal and Murder

The family of Raja Raghuvanshi is reeling from shock after his mysterious death during his honeymoon in Meghalaya. His brother, Vipin, alleges that Raja's wife, Sonam, may have wed her aide, Raj Kushwaha, after the crime.

Raja vanished on May 23, and his body was discovered on June 2 in a gorge near a waterfall in Sohra, also called Cherrapunji. Sonam and her alleged accomplice, Raj Kushwaha, are now in custody.

Vipin criticized Sonam's brother, Govind, for initially apologizing but later showing support for Sonam. The family feels repeatedly deceived as eight people, including Sonam and Kushwaha, face charges for Raja's murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)