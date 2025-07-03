Left Menu

MLA Sudhakar Singh Declared Absconder: A Legal Battle Spanning Decades

A special court in Mau has upheld a decision declaring Samajwadi Party MLA Sudhakar Singh an absconder in a criminal case dating back nearly 40 years. The case, involving damage to public property and obstruction during a protest in 1986, will next be heard on July 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mau | Updated: 03-07-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 18:19 IST
Sudhakar Singh
  • Country:
  • India

A special court in Mau has confirmed a district court's order, declaring Samajwadi Party MLA Sudhakar Singh an absconder in a criminal case nearly four decades old. The case revolves around allegations of damaging public property and obstructing government work during a 1986 protest over power cuts.

The case was initially heard in Azamgarh district court, which granted Singh bail. However, after the formation of Mau district in 1989, the case was transferred there, leading to the formal declaration of Singh as an absconder in July 2023. Singh's legal team argues that he was not properly notified of this declaration.

Despite Singh's petition to overturn the absconder status, the court maintained its stance, mainly because Singh had acknowledged the legal proceedings by paying a fine. The court has scheduled the next hearing for July 10, as Singh's counsel contends the absconder label was improperly assigned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

