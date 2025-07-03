Delhi Court Slams Misuse of Rent Control Act

The Delhi High Court has denounced the misuse of the Delhi Rent Control Act, labeling it an outdated piece of legislation. The court observed that it allows affluent tenants to unjustly occupy properties for extended periods, forcing landlords into financial hardship.

In a recent hearing, Justice Anup Jairam Bhambani addressed petitions against 2013 rulings by the additional rent controller. These rulings had dismissed eviction requests from UK and Dubai-based property owners in Sadar Bazar, supporting the tenants instead.

The court has now overturned those decisions, supporting the landlords' plea as it found their business expansion plans in India justified. The ruling asserted that financial conditions of landlords or tenants should not influence eviction cases under section 14(1)(e) of the DRC Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)