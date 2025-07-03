Left Menu

Rajeev Kumar Sharma Assumes Command as Rajasthan DGP

Rajeev Kumar Sharma has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) for Rajasthan, following his predecessor Utkal Ranjan Sahoo's retirement. Sharma previously served as the Director General of the Bureau of Police Research and Development in New Delhi and brings a wealth of experience to the role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 03-07-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 18:44 IST
Rajeev Kumar Sharma Assumes Command as Rajasthan DGP
Rajeev Kumar Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant reshuffle at the top ranks of Rajasthan law enforcement, Rajeev Kumar Sharma has taken over as the new Director General of Police (DGP). This appointment follows the retirement of Utkal Ranjan Sahoo, who has transitioned to lead the Rajasthan Public Service Commission.

Sharma's appointment was confirmed by the state Department of Personnel, which issued the order on Thursday. His tenure as DGP is set for two years or until further notice, based on the recommendations of the empanelment committee formed by the Union Public Service Commission.

Before assuming this pivotal role, Sharma served as the Director General of the Bureau of Police Research and Development in New Delhi, bringing extensive experience in policing and administration. Notably, he was awarded the President's Police Medal in 2014.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025