Rajeev Kumar Sharma Assumes Command as Rajasthan DGP

In a significant reshuffle at the top ranks of Rajasthan law enforcement, Rajeev Kumar Sharma has taken over as the new Director General of Police (DGP). This appointment follows the retirement of Utkal Ranjan Sahoo, who has transitioned to lead the Rajasthan Public Service Commission.

Sharma's appointment was confirmed by the state Department of Personnel, which issued the order on Thursday. His tenure as DGP is set for two years or until further notice, based on the recommendations of the empanelment committee formed by the Union Public Service Commission.

Before assuming this pivotal role, Sharma served as the Director General of the Bureau of Police Research and Development in New Delhi, bringing extensive experience in policing and administration. Notably, he was awarded the President's Police Medal in 2014.

