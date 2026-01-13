Left Menu

A Melodic Legacy: Samar Hazarika's Cultural Contributions

Renowned Assamese composer Samar Hazarika, brother of Bhupen Hazarika, passed away at 75. Known for his contributions to Assamese music and his family's legacy, he was mourned by Assamese leaders. Samar's musical influence remains significant in preserving the cultural heritage of Assam.

Updated: 13-01-2026 13:12 IST
Samar Hazarika, a prominent figure in Assamese music and youngest brother of Bhupen Hazarika, has passed away at age 75 after a brief illness. Known for his vibrant contributions to Assamese culture, his passing marks the end of an era for the Hazarika musical dynasty.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, expressed his sorrow over Hazarika's death, praising his 'soulful voice' and his efforts to sustain and honor the legacy of Sudhakantha Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. His work in promoting cultural heritage continues to be celebrated.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal joined in mourning, acknowledging the profound impact of Hazarika's music on the Assamese people. His passing on the significant feasting day of Uruka further heightened the emotional loss felt by the community, emphasizing his lasting influence.

