Woman found dead at Patna residence, police launch probe

A 34-year-old woman was found dead at her house in Patna's Kidwaipuri locality, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Shristee Shreya (34), wife of Abhijeet Sinha, a doctor by profession.

"She died under mysterious circumstances. Police are investigating the matter, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination," SP (Patna Central) Diksha told PTI.

Family members of the deceased have filed a police complaint, alleging that she was murdered by her in-laws, the officer said. Forensic experts are collecting scientific evidence from the spot, the SP said.

"The woman's family members have also alleged that her husband's extra-marital relation might be the cause of her death," another police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)