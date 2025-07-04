Woman found dead at Patna residence, police launch probe
Police are investigating the matter, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, SP Patna Central Diksha told PTI.Family members of the deceased have filed a police complaint, alleging that she was murdered by her in-laws, the officer said.
- Country:
- India
A 34-year-old woman was found dead at her house in Patna's Kidwaipuri locality, police said on Friday.
The deceased has been identified as Shristee Shreya (34), wife of Abhijeet Sinha, a doctor by profession.
"She died under mysterious circumstances. Police are investigating the matter, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination," SP (Patna Central) Diksha told PTI.
Family members of the deceased have filed a police complaint, alleging that she was murdered by her in-laws, the officer said. Forensic experts are collecting scientific evidence from the spot, the SP said.
"The woman's family members have also alleged that her husband's extra-marital relation might be the cause of her death," another police officer said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Patna
- Kidwaipuri
- Shristee Shreya
- SP Patna Central
- Diksha
ALSO READ
Global Yoga Celebration: Visakhapatnam's Record-Breaking Yoga Day Plans
High-Security Scare in Patna: Gunmen Open Fire Ahead of PM Modi's Visit
Dinesh K Patnaik Set to Mend India-Canada Ties
Naveen Patnaik Heads to Mumbai for Critical Surgery Amid Support from BJD Loyalists
Odisha's Hopeful Prayers: Naveen Patnaik's Successful Surgery