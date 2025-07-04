Man convicted under POCSO charges, gets 5-year jail term

A court here convicted a man for charges under the POCSO Act and sentenced him to five years of imprisonment, police said.

The court of Additional Session Judge Jasmine Sharma on Thursday also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the man who was convicted of committing a sexual act with a four-year-old girl.

According to Gurugram Police, an FIR was registered at Palam Vihar police station on September 27, 2021 based on the incident.

Police later arrested Bacchan Singh, a resident of Om Vihar colony, Gurugram. He was sent into judicial custody after being produced in a city court, they added.

The case was investigated thoroughly by the police team and all the necessary evidence and witnesses were collected against the accused. A chargesheet was filed in the court, police said.

Based on the chargesheet, the evidence collected and the and witness statements, the court on Thursday sentenced Singh to five years of imprisonment.

