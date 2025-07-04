Left Menu

Man convicted under POCSO charges, gets 5-year jail term

A chargesheet was filed in the court, police said.Based on the chargesheet, the evidence collected and the and witness statements, the court on Thursday sentenced Singh to five years of imprisonment.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 04-07-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 21:26 IST
Man convicted under POCSO charges, gets 5-year jail term
  • Country:
  • India

A court here convicted a man for charges under the POCSO Act and sentenced him to five years of imprisonment, police said.

The court of Additional Session Judge Jasmine Sharma on Thursday also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the man who was convicted of committing a sexual act with a four-year-old girl.

According to Gurugram Police, an FIR was registered at Palam Vihar police station on September 27, 2021 based on the incident.

Police later arrested Bacchan Singh, a resident of Om Vihar colony, Gurugram. He was sent into judicial custody after being produced in a city court, they added.

The case was investigated thoroughly by the police team and all the necessary evidence and witnesses were collected against the accused. A chargesheet was filed in the court, police said.

Based on the chargesheet, the evidence collected and the and witness statements, the court on Thursday sentenced Singh to five years of imprisonment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025