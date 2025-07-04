IIMC and ASCI Conduct Faculty Development Programme on Responsible Advertising

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Deemed to be University, in partnership with the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), successfully conducted a Mega Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on its New Delhi campus today. This impactful event brought together 98 faculty members from across India, representing disciplines such as media studies, advertising, marketing, management, and law, with the goal of promoting responsible advertising and ethical communication practices in higher education.

The programme is part of a broader initiative to sensitize academic professionals to emerging trends in media self-regulation, digital communication ethics, and the crucial role faculty play in shaping future content creators and advertising professionals.

Inaugural Session: Elevating Ethics in Media Education

The event’s inaugural session featured a distinguished panel including:

Shri C. Senthil Rajan, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB)

Dr. Anupama Bhatnagar, Vice Chancellor, IIMC

Ms. Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary General, ASCI

Mr. Chandan Mukherji, Director & SVP – Strategy, Marketing & Communication, Nestlé

Dr. Nimish Rustagi, Registrar, IIMC

In his keynote address, Shri C. Senthil Rajan emphasized the urgency of instilling advertising ethics among content creators and academics. “Every content creator must understand the rules and regulations that govern advertising,” he said. He also highlighted IIMC’s crucial role in producing ethical communicators and announced the creation of the Indian Institute of Creative Technology in Mumbai to advance excellence in creative domains.

Reaffirming the Academic Responsibility in Advertising Ethics

Dr. Anupama Bhatnagar, Vice Chancellor of IIMC, underlined the dual responsibility of creativity and ethics. “Students should be able to distinguish between good advertising and misleading messaging,” she said, encouraging the attending faculty to integrate ethical advertising principles into their curricula.

ASCI’s Manisha Kapoor delivered insights into the ASCI Code, stressing the growing role of self-regulation in the digital age. “To strengthen our footprint in responsible advertising, we must start with those who train future professionals,” she noted.

Mr. Chandan Mukherji from Nestlé spoke about the power of brand trust and ethical storytelling, asserting, “Advertising is not just about selling—it's about building relationships and trust with society.”

Linking Consumer Behavior and Ethical Imperatives

Dr. Nimish Rustagi, Registrar, IIMC, and a seasoned consumer behavior researcher, offered critical insights on the impact of data-driven advertising. He stressed, “With the power that advertisers have today through data mining, ethics must be a core value—only then can we ensure consumer well-being and preserve consumer agency.”

Interactive Sessions and Curriculum Integration

The day-long FDP featured high-impact, interactive sessions designed to strengthen faculty awareness and curriculum content on advertising ethics:

“The Need for Responsible Advertising”

“The ASCI Code”

“From Responsive to Responsible Advertising”

“The Evolving Role of ASCI”

These sessions were led by Dr. Saheli Sinha, Director of Operations at ASCI, who offered an in-depth look at self-regulatory frameworks and case studies that highlighted ethical lapses and responsible resolutions.

Role of ASCI Academy and Future Directions

Ms. Namrata Bachani, Director, ASCI Academy, emphasized the multiplier effect of such training. “The faculty trained at the workshop will pass on the learnings to students, who will become the next generation of advertising professionals,” she said. The joint effort between ASCI, IIMC, and MIB is envisioned as a foundation for regular capacity-building workshops nationwide.

The session was moderated by Dr. Meeta Ujjain, Associate Professor, IIMC, and concluded with a vote of thanks by Prof. (Dr.) Pramod Kumar, Convenor of the FDP, who acknowledged the enthusiastic participation of faculty and the institutional support provided by the collaborators.

Strengthening India’s Ethical Communication Landscape

This mega FDP marks a critical step in strengthening India’s ethical communication infrastructure, equipping educators with the tools needed to mentor future generations of advertisers, marketers, and media professionals. The organizers expressed a shared commitment to scaling up such initiatives to foster a transparent, responsible, and consumer-centric advertising ecosystem across India.