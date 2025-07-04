Left Menu

Odisha: ED officer, arrested by CBI for allegedly taking bribe, released on interim bail

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 04-07-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 22:21 IST
Odisha: ED officer, arrested by CBI for allegedly taking bribe, released on interim bail
Enforcement Directorate's Deputy Director Chintan Raghuvanshi, who was arrested by the CBI while allegedly accepting a bribe from a businessman in Bhubaneswar, was released on interim bail from the Jharpada jail on Friday evening. The Orissa High Court granted him interim bail on Wednesday for 10 days on the ground that the young officer became a father on June 28 and he wanted to see his newborn baby and attend some rituals.

''The IRS officer was released from jail this evening after the relevant documents from the high court and the lower court were produced to the jail authorities,'' his lawyer, Lalitendu Mishra, said.

A single-judge bench of Justice Gourishankar Satapathy granted the interim bail on the condition that he should not leave the country during the 10-day period.

Raghuvanshi and his associate were arrested in Bhubaneswar on May 30 after being allegedly caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount of Rs 20 lakh from a man who is in mining.

According to the CBI, he demanded Rs 5 crore from the businessman, who was involved in certain financial irregularities, to not arrest him. The businessman negotiated it down to Rs 2 crore, and the Rs 20 lakh cash was a part of it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

