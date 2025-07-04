Left Menu

Telangana plant explosion: Toll rises to 39

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-07-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 22:21 IST
The death toll in the explosion at the Sigachi Industries' pharma plant in Sangareddy district rose to 39 following the death of a person who was undergoing treatment in a hospital, officials said on Friday.

The injured person suffered serious burns in the mishap on June 30.

Twenty people were undergoing treatment in hospitals as of Friday evening. Two injured persons were discharged from the hospital, Sangareddy district Additional Collector Chandrashekar Badugu told PTI.

The process of identifying the deceased and handing over the mortal remains to their family members was going on.

An official release on Thursday said 143 people were working in the plant at the time of the accident and 61 of them were safe. Meanwhile, Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and other senior officials visited the plant on Friday.

A committee of experts appointed by the state government to ascertain the causes and establish the sequence of events that led to the explosion visited the site on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

