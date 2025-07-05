Left Menu

Daring Midnight Showdown: Police Nab Notorious Gang Leader in Bhind

A notorious gang leader, Pushpendra Pawaiya, with 20 criminal cases, was injured and captured following a police shootout in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district. Pawaiya and his accomplices were fleeing after committing an armed robbery when intercepted. Two accomplices were arrested, and firearms were recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhind | Updated: 05-07-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 11:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic midnight confrontation, police apprehended a notorious gang leader, Pushpendra Pawaiya, in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Saturday. With over 20 criminal cases against his name, Pawaiya and his accomplice were injured during a police shootout.

The duo was intercepted while attempting to escape in a car in the ravines of the Aichaya area, 40 km from Bhind district headquarters, following their alleged robbery of a petrol pump in Gohad town on June 30.

Superintendent of Police Dr. Asit Yadav confirmed the suspects fired first, prompting police retaliation. The capture follows a strategic operation grounded in CCTV analysis and informant tips, culminating in the arrest of two other accomplices and the recovery of firearms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

