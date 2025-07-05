Daring Midnight Showdown: Police Nab Notorious Gang Leader in Bhind

In a dramatic midnight confrontation, police apprehended a notorious gang leader, Pushpendra Pawaiya, in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Saturday. With over 20 criminal cases against his name, Pawaiya and his accomplice were injured during a police shootout.

The duo was intercepted while attempting to escape in a car in the ravines of the Aichaya area, 40 km from Bhind district headquarters, following their alleged robbery of a petrol pump in Gohad town on June 30.

Superintendent of Police Dr. Asit Yadav confirmed the suspects fired first, prompting police retaliation. The capture follows a strategic operation grounded in CCTV analysis and informant tips, culminating in the arrest of two other accomplices and the recovery of firearms.

(With inputs from agencies.)