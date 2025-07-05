Ukraine’s Precision Strike: Targeting Russia's Borisoglebsk Airfield

Ukraine's special forces executed a strategic strike on Russia's Borisoglebsk military airfield located in the Voronezh region, as announced in a statement by the Ukrainian military on social media. The attack targeted a glide bomb store and a trainer aircraft, with the potential for further damage to other aircraft.

The airfield serves as the home base for enemy aircraft including Su-34, Su-35S, and Su-30SM, according to the military statement. Exact details on additional strikes were not provided. Meanwhile, Voronezh's governor, Alexander Gusev, reported the overnight destruction of over 25 drones, alongside a temporary disruption of a power line.

Although Gusev's account acknowledged drone destruction, it did not mention any direct impacts on the military airfield. The ongoing conflict continues to evidence high tensions and significant military engagements in the region. The situation further underscores the volatile state of affairs in the Eastern European conflict zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)