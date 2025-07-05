Left Menu

Ukraine’s Precision Strike: Targeting Russia's Borisoglebsk Airfield

Ukraine's special forces targeted Russia's Borisoglebsk military airfield, hitting a glide bomb store and a trainer aircraft. Other aircraft may have been affected too. Meanwhile, Voronezh's governor reported the destruction of 25 drones and a temporary power line damage, without mentioning the airfield attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 13:07 IST
Ukraine’s Precision Strike: Targeting Russia's Borisoglebsk Airfield

Ukraine's special forces executed a strategic strike on Russia's Borisoglebsk military airfield located in the Voronezh region, as announced in a statement by the Ukrainian military on social media. The attack targeted a glide bomb store and a trainer aircraft, with the potential for further damage to other aircraft.

The airfield serves as the home base for enemy aircraft including Su-34, Su-35S, and Su-30SM, according to the military statement. Exact details on additional strikes were not provided. Meanwhile, Voronezh's governor, Alexander Gusev, reported the overnight destruction of over 25 drones, alongside a temporary disruption of a power line.

Although Gusev's account acknowledged drone destruction, it did not mention any direct impacts on the military airfield. The ongoing conflict continues to evidence high tensions and significant military engagements in the region. The situation further underscores the volatile state of affairs in the Eastern European conflict zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025