Heritage or Heist? Controversy Surrounds AJL's Alleged Takeover

Senior advocate R S Cheema contends that the Congress aims to preserve, not sell, the legacy of Associated Journals Limited (AJL), linked to India's freedom movement. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate accuses Sonia and Rahul Gandhi of fraudulently acquiring AJL's assets through Young Indian, amidst a contentious legal battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 13:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated legal debate, senior advocate R S Cheema, representing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asserted on Saturday that the objective was not to sell the assets of Associated Journals Limited (AJL) but to safeguard its legacy which is entwined with India's freedom movement.

During proceedings before Special Judge Vishal Gogne, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) leveled serious accusations against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others, alleging a conspiracy and money laundering in the alleged illegitimate acquisition of AJL properties valued over ₹2,000 crore, facilitated by Young Indian, a private entity.

Cheema questioned the ED's motivations, arguing that Congress's intent was to preserve a heritage institution rather than pursue financial gain. The ED implicates the Gandhis as major stakeholders in Young Indian, suggesting they unlawfully benefitted, leading to a charged political and legal standoff. The charges stem from alleged violations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

