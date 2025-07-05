Heritage or Heist? Controversy Surrounds AJL's Alleged Takeover

In a heated legal debate, senior advocate R S Cheema, representing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asserted on Saturday that the objective was not to sell the assets of Associated Journals Limited (AJL) but to safeguard its legacy which is entwined with India's freedom movement.

During proceedings before Special Judge Vishal Gogne, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) leveled serious accusations against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others, alleging a conspiracy and money laundering in the alleged illegitimate acquisition of AJL properties valued over ₹2,000 crore, facilitated by Young Indian, a private entity.

Cheema questioned the ED's motivations, arguing that Congress's intent was to preserve a heritage institution rather than pursue financial gain. The ED implicates the Gandhis as major stakeholders in Young Indian, suggesting they unlawfully benefitted, leading to a charged political and legal standoff. The charges stem from alleged violations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

(With inputs from agencies.)