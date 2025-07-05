Left Menu

Ministerial Shake-Up: Secretaries Repatriated Amid Scrutiny

Personal secretaries to four ministers were repatriated to their parent departments after their appointments were rejected by the Chief Minister's Office in a move by the General Administration Department. Despite the rejections, they remained in position until the directive was enforced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 13:44 IST
Ministerial Shake-Up: Secretaries Repatriated Amid Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant administrative shuffle, personal secretaries to four ministers have been repatriated to their original departments. The action was taken by the General Administration Department, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, following the rejection of their appointments by the Chief Minister's Office.

The ministers affected include Chhagan Bhujbal, Shambhuraj Desai, Sanjay Rathod, and Gulabrao Patil. Despite the rejection of their appointments during official scrutiny, the secretaries continued to serve their respective ministers until the decision was made public.

The officials have now been instructed to return to their original departments, marking a decisive move in ensuring compliant administrative processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025