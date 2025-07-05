Ministerial Shake-Up: Secretaries Repatriated Amid Scrutiny
Personal secretaries to four ministers were repatriated to their parent departments after their appointments were rejected by the Chief Minister's Office in a move by the General Administration Department. Despite the rejections, they remained in position until the directive was enforced.
- Country:
- India
In a significant administrative shuffle, personal secretaries to four ministers have been repatriated to their original departments. The action was taken by the General Administration Department, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, following the rejection of their appointments by the Chief Minister's Office.
The ministers affected include Chhagan Bhujbal, Shambhuraj Desai, Sanjay Rathod, and Gulabrao Patil. Despite the rejection of their appointments during official scrutiny, the secretaries continued to serve their respective ministers until the decision was made public.
The officials have now been instructed to return to their original departments, marking a decisive move in ensuring compliant administrative processes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
