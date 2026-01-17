No Shortage of Funds: Gadkari's Call to Lead with Integrity

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari asserted there is ample financial resource in India and called for genuine political leadership to prioritize villages, the indigent, and farmers' welfare.

Speaking at a function in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, Gadkari laid the foundation for major road projects and likened his vision to the mythological 'Draupadi ki thali', promising food security for all.

Addressing the issue of farmer suicides in Maharashtra's Vidarbha, he highlighted his dedication to alleviating agrarian distress and his vision of transforming farmers into energy providers to boost India's global economic standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)