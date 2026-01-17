Left Menu

No Shortage of Funds: Gadkari's Call to Lead with Integrity

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized the abundance of financial resources in India, urging leaders to work with integrity for the benefit of villages, the poor, and farmers. Highlighting the country's potential, he stressed the importance of turning farmers into energy providers and making India a global economic leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vidisha | Updated: 17-01-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 17:59 IST
No Shortage of Funds: Gadkari's Call to Lead with Integrity
Nitin Gadkari
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari asserted there is ample financial resource in India and called for genuine political leadership to prioritize villages, the indigent, and farmers' welfare.

Speaking at a function in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, Gadkari laid the foundation for major road projects and likened his vision to the mythological 'Draupadi ki thali', promising food security for all.

Addressing the issue of farmer suicides in Maharashtra's Vidarbha, he highlighted his dedication to alleviating agrarian distress and his vision of transforming farmers into energy providers to boost India's global economic standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Calls

Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Ca...

 Global
2
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
3
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026