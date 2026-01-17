Left Menu

Nika Egadze's Historic European Figure Skating Triumph

Georgia's Nika Egadze achieved a stunning victory in men's figure skating, landing four quadruple jumps to secure the European title, making history for his country. The performance precluded the Milano Cortina Games for Olympic-bound skaters, outshining competitors with commendable composure amidst pressure.

Updated: 17-01-2026 22:45 IST
Nika Egadze from Georgia made history on Saturday with a stunning figure skating performance. By landing four quadruple jumps, he dominated the competition to win the European men's title, marking a significant achievement for his country.

The 23-year-old skater showcased remarkable composure through a pressure-laden free skate, transforming an anticipated close contest into a decisive victory. Skating to 'Sail' by Awolnation, Egadze earned 181.72 points in the free skate and 273.00 points overall, marking Georgia's maiden European triumph in men's singles skating competition.

Despite early jitters, Egadze credited his coaches' advice for calming his nerves and enabling his standout performance. Matteo Rizzo took second, securing his spot on Italy's Olympic team, whereas the Czech Republic's Georgii Reshtenko ascended to third. In a day marked by performances including Daniel Grassl's surprising 13th place finish, competitors vied for remaining Olympic placements.

