Maharashtra Government Sets Up Tender Evaluation Committee for Electoral Services

Maharashtra's government has created a Tender Evaluation Committee to oversee the evaluation of service bids under the Representation of the People Act 1950. The initiative aims to ensure transparency and effectiveness in acquiring services through the Chief Electoral Officer's office.

According to a government resolution dated July 4, the committee was formalized following a decision made on June 17. This aligns with the administrative requirements of the Act, focusing on streamlining technical scrutiny for electoral-related contracts.

The committee, comprising five members headed by the joint chief electoral officer, will assess bids on technical and financial grounds. The move is strategically planned ahead of local body elections scheduled later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)