Maharashtra Government Sets Up Tender Evaluation Committee for Electoral Services
The Maharashtra government has established a Tender Evaluation Committee to enhance transparency and efficiency in evaluating bids for services related to electoral processes. This committee, as per a government resolution, aims to ensure a fair and structured evaluation of service providers, particularly for electoral roll updates, ahead of upcoming elections.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's government has created a Tender Evaluation Committee to oversee the evaluation of service bids under the Representation of the People Act 1950. The initiative aims to ensure transparency and effectiveness in acquiring services through the Chief Electoral Officer's office.
According to a government resolution dated July 4, the committee was formalized following a decision made on June 17. This aligns with the administrative requirements of the Act, focusing on streamlining technical scrutiny for electoral-related contracts.
The committee, comprising five members headed by the joint chief electoral officer, will assess bids on technical and financial grounds. The move is strategically planned ahead of local body elections scheduled later this year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
World Bank Calls for Radical Debt Transparency in Developing Nations
World Bank Urges Radical Transparency Amid Rise in Complex Debt Arrangements
PDP's Waheed Para Demands Transparency on J&K Reservation Report
Privacy vs Transparency: The CCTV Election Footage Debate
Pope Leo XIV Calls for Zero Tolerance and Transparency in Abuse Prevention