Wood Smuggler Arrested for Setting Historic Forest Rest House Ablaze

A historic forest rest house in the Rajgarh area of Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district met a fiery end due to the alleged actions of Naresh Kumar, a 29-year-old wood smuggler. The Thandi Dhaar rest house, a six-decade-old structure operated by the Forest Department, was purposefully ignited and destroyed on June 29, prompting police action.

Authorities revealed the arson was premeditated, with investigations pointing to Kumar's intent to steal illegally cut deodar wood, recently retrieved by the department and stored near the rest house. On the night of the fire, Kumar, upon encountering occupants, allegedly doused the premises in petrol before setting it alight in an inebriated state.

Police charged Kumar under sections related to destruction of government property and intent to harm government employees. The case, registered at Rajgarh Police Station, is still under investigation, shedding light on the ongoing battle against illegal logging in the region's precious forests.

