Delhi High Court Upholds Disability Pension Rights for Defence Personnel

The Delhi High Court has dismissed more than 200 petitions filed by the Ministry of Defence, which sought to overturn the Armed Force Tribunal's decision to award disability pensions to various defence personnel.

The court argued that disability pension is a rightful entitlement, recognizing the challenging circumstances and sacrifices faced by military members. It countered the Ministry's claims that conditions like hypertension and Diabetes Mellitus Type II are not linked to military service stress, noting that these conditions often arise due to the demanding nature of military life.

Judges Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur emphasized that even in peace stations, military personnel endure significant stress from strict discipline and combat readiness, which can contribute to health issues. The court urged the Release Medical Board to provide detailed reasoning for its conclusions when denying pensions, instead of blaming lifestyle disorders.

