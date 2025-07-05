Chief Justice Gavai Advocates Pragmatic Law Interpretation

In a call for pragmatism, Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai highlighted the critical need for interpreting laws in ways that align with contemporary societal requirements. Addressing his audience at a Mumbai event, Gavai underscored that legal interpretations must not be static but should evolve with the times.

Chief Justice Gavai expressed concerns over recent complaints regarding the conduct of certain judges, urging members of the judiciary to uphold the esteemed reputation of their institution. He iterated the judiciary's role as a national service, emphasizing it is not merely a job but a commitment.

Speaking on judicial appointments, Gavai reassured that independence would remain uncompromised. He praised the Bombay High Court and its fair, diverse appointments, reflecting the broader ethos of the judiciary to balance merit with inclusivity. Gavai's remarks reinforce a sustainable vision for India's legal landscape.

