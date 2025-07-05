Urgent Plea for Return: Ferozepur Farmer's Cross-Border Mix-Up

A 23-year-old farmer from Ferozepur, Amritpal Singh, accidentally trekked across the India-Pakistan border on June 21, sparking a cross-border diplomatic effort for his return. His family has sought the intervention of the Union External Affairs Ministry for his safe return to India.

Amritpal Singh, who owns farmland near the barbed-wire fencing, went missing after failing to return before the border outpost gate closure. The Border Security Force identified footprints suggesting an unintended crossing, while initial Pakistani denials were followed by confirmation of Singh's custody by Pakistani Rangers.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and local officials are actively involved, as Singh's family appeals to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Amid ongoing negotiations, concerns for his reunion with his wife and young daughter remain prominent.

