Urgent Plea for Return: Ferozepur Farmer's Cross-Border Mix-Up
Amritpal Singh, a farmer from Ferozepur, inadvertently crossed into Pakistan while tending to his farmland near the border. Despite initial denials from Pakistani authorities, it was later confirmed that Singh is in the custody of local police. His family urges the Indian government to negotiate for his swift return.
A 23-year-old farmer from Ferozepur, Amritpal Singh, accidentally trekked across the India-Pakistan border on June 21, sparking a cross-border diplomatic effort for his return. His family has sought the intervention of the Union External Affairs Ministry for his safe return to India.
Amritpal Singh, who owns farmland near the barbed-wire fencing, went missing after failing to return before the border outpost gate closure. The Border Security Force identified footprints suggesting an unintended crossing, while initial Pakistani denials were followed by confirmation of Singh's custody by Pakistani Rangers.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and local officials are actively involved, as Singh's family appeals to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Amid ongoing negotiations, concerns for his reunion with his wife and young daughter remain prominent.
