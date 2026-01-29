AAP's Bhagwant Mann Alleges Secret BJP-Congress Collusion in Gujarat

In a charged assertion, Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwant Mann claimed that an unspoken alliance exists between the BJP and Congress in Gujarat, likening their cooperation to a joint venture. Speaking at a press conference, Mann criticized the alleged collusion, blaming it for a lack of significant opposition in the state, which purportedly enables AAP's growing popularity as the party addresses pressing local issues.

Mann lauded Punjab's policy initiatives, highlighting the Mukhya Mantri Sehat Yojana for its provision of cashless healthcare up to Rs 10 lakh per family without restrictive criteria. In contrast, he castigated other national schemes, such as PMAY, for imposing too many eligibility conditions. Mann further emphasized Punjab's leadership in delivering free electricity and ensuring public welfare.

Addressing the drug problem, Mann detailed Punjab's proactive stance, which includes significant narcotics seizures and dismantling trafficking operations, with assistance from Gujarat Police. The Chief Minister also mentioned security measures, such as anti-drone systems along the border with Pakistan, to curb drug infiltration.

(With inputs from agencies.)