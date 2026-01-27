Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Goan Outreach: AAP's Strategic Revival

Punjab Chief Minister and prominent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Bhagwant Mann, is scheduled for a brief yet significant visit to Goa. The visit comes as AAP attempts to strengthen its foothold in the coastal state.

Valmiki Naik, the president of Goa AAP, expressed enthusiasm for Mann's visit, indicating that the Punjab CM will arrive on the specified date, though formal schedules are yet to be announced. Sources suggest that Mann plans to address the media, shedding light on Punjab's ambitious new healthcare scheme, which offers a Rs 10 lakh coverage for families under AAP's governance.

This visit is pivotal for AAP as the party seeks to re-establish its momentum in Goa following a lackluster performance in recent Zilla Panchayat elections. With Goa assembly elections looming in early 2027, Mann's visit is strategically timed to bolster AAP's local political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)