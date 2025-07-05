Crime Foiled: Police Nab Four with Arms in Jharkhand

In a significant breakthrough, Jharkhand police arrested four suspects after recovering arms and ammunition in East Singhbhum district's Namda Bustee.

Though initially linked to a reported false firing incident, investigations revealed the suspects were planning a crime spree, according to police sources.

The arrest is part of an intensified anti-crime initiative that has led to the seizure of 60 firearms and the arrest of 90 criminals, as per Superintendent of Police (City) Kumar Sivashish.

(With inputs from agencies.)