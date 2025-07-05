Crime Foiled: Police Nab Four with Arms in Jharkhand
Four individuals were apprehended in Jamshedpur's Namda Bustee after police recovered arms and ammunition from them. Initially suspected of a fake firing incident, the suspects admitted they intended to commit a crime. An overall anti-crime initiative has led to significant arrests and firearm recoveries in East Singhbhum.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 05-07-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 18:53 IST
In a significant breakthrough, Jharkhand police arrested four suspects after recovering arms and ammunition in East Singhbhum district's Namda Bustee.
Though initially linked to a reported false firing incident, investigations revealed the suspects were planning a crime spree, according to police sources.
The arrest is part of an intensified anti-crime initiative that has led to the seizure of 60 firearms and the arrest of 90 criminals, as per Superintendent of Police (City) Kumar Sivashish.
(With inputs from agencies.)
