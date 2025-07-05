Left Menu

Crime Foiled: Police Nab Four with Arms in Jharkhand

Four individuals were apprehended in Jamshedpur's Namda Bustee after police recovered arms and ammunition from them. Initially suspected of a fake firing incident, the suspects admitted they intended to commit a crime. An overall anti-crime initiative has led to significant arrests and firearm recoveries in East Singhbhum.

Crime Foiled: Police Nab Four with Arms in Jharkhand
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Jharkhand police arrested four suspects after recovering arms and ammunition in East Singhbhum district's Namda Bustee.

Though initially linked to a reported false firing incident, investigations revealed the suspects were planning a crime spree, according to police sources.

The arrest is part of an intensified anti-crime initiative that has led to the seizure of 60 firearms and the arrest of 90 criminals, as per Superintendent of Police (City) Kumar Sivashish.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa's economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

